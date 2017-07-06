Selamat Riayadi, a mere 16-year-old boy has reportedly married a 71-year-old woman against the wishes of an Indonesian community.

The couple even threatened suicide if their families blocked the union.

According to Daily Mail UK, Selamat Riayadi and his elderly bride named only as Rohaya are said to have got married in their home village of Karangendah in the western South Sumatra province of Indonesia.

As is tradition in the region, the couple had to ask permission from the owner of the home in which the marriage was solemnised because the bride to be had been widowed twice.

The couple said their love for each other was so strong they would commit suicide together if the wedding wasn’t given the go ahead because ‘they were so completely in love, if one of them dies then both must die’.