Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) workers strike has entered the third in the commercial capital Blantyre.

The strike has also spread across the country leading to closure of all ADMARC deports, according to reports sourced by Faceofmalawi reporter.

ADMARC workers representative, John Hassan confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the workers are not happy with their working conditions.

Hassan said the workers will return to work only if their demands are met.

The workers demand an increment in leave grants, salary increment arrears for the 2016/2017 financial year and housing allowances.