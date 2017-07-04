The discovery has raised questions about the culture of sacrifice in the Aztec Empire.

The Aztecs and other Mesoamerican peoples regularly performed ritualistic human sacrifices as offerings to the sun.

‘We were expecting just men, obviously young men, as warriors would be, and the thing about the women and children is that you’d think they wouldn’t be going to war,’ said Rodrigo Bolanos, a biological anthropologist investigating the find.

‘Something is happening that we have no record of, and this is really new, a first in the Huey Tzompantli.