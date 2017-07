Over 40 passengers escaped unhurt in what could have been a fatal accident after an Axa bus they were travelling in caught fire.



The incident happened on Monday night along Salima – Lilongwe road near Thonje turn off, according to an eyewitness who spoke with faceofmalawi reporter.



It is said that the passengers including the driver of the bus escaped unhurt but all their luggage has been consumed by fire.



The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

More details to come…..