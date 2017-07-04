It is hard to believe but more men are being raped these days than they have ever been.

The thing about such rapes is that they are hardly ever reported and media never makes a story out of them because such stories don’t sell as much as the crimes against women do.

Footage of one such instance has emerged on social media where a visibly drunk woman is trying to rape a guy.

But the footage, instead of being cringe worthy is kind of funny as the man who is getting molested didn’t really fight back all the much and even laughed a couple of times.

But switch the genders around and the crowd would have been horrified, but instead they stand and laugh as this insane woman tries to strip and rape this poor skinny dude.

The fact no one even attempted to help him shows the double standard society has, this is not okay and needs to be recognized as an actual problem.

Some people have found the footage to be disturbing as it shows a huge woman unleashing herself on a dude and manhandling him brutally. The fact that she does it in full public view is even more startling.

Someone caught the incident on their phone and uploaded it on social media.

Here is the footage for your viewing