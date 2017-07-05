Information sourced by Faceofmalawi indicates that some Immigration Officials are using tricksters to defraud job-seekers at the department.

Recently the Immigration department released a vacancy saying that it is looking for Immigration Assistants based in all border posts.

But it has transpired that mobile phone numbers of applicants for a said job have landed into the hands of some unscrupulous people who are demanding money from the job applicants.

The development has raised suspicion with others accusing some top officials of having a hand on the matter.

Spokesperson for the department Joseph Chauwa confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

“This is baffling indeed and an investigation has been instituted to find out how mobile phone numbers for the job applicants have been leaked out,” he said.

Chauwa has since urged Malawians to report to the police anyone found doing the malpractice.