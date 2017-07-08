For two weeks the Ndebele family heard noises outside their house . . . and they believe it was their granny, who died in 2003, crying.

Daily Sun published their story on 31 May this year.

The article was about the bones of gogo Khathazile Ndebele (86), that were allegedly stolen from her grave not far from the house.

Khathazile’s grandson, Sifiso Thwala (31), said the family was woken on Monday two weeks ago by the sound of a woman crying.

“When we went out to check it stopped, but as soon as we went in, it started again,” he said.

They consulted a witch doctor.

The witch-doctor sprinkled in the yard but the noise carried on at night.

They believe their gogo is a zombie now.

“We didn’t have this problem before our gogo’s bones were stolen. We believe she has been turned into a zombie to make us suffer.

“We don’t know what to do to make this go away,” said Sifiso.

South African Traditional Healers Association president Sazi Mhlongo said it could be that Khathazile has been turned against her family.

“It might be Khathazile who is haunting the family.

“This could be followed by bad luck if she has been turned into a zombie.

“The family must get a strong witch doctor to perform rituals at the yard to protect them and their home.”

KZN police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Dannhauser cops are investigating a case of violation of a grave.