A 20-year-old man has been sentenced by a Machinga court to 14 years in prison for raping his sister in-law aged 10.

The convict, Patrick Gambatula married the victim`s elder sister and this year on May 4 he visited his father in-law at Mjahito village in Liwonde where the incident took place, Machinga Police Station prosecutor, Rodrick Kamuona told the court.

At his father in-law` s house, the convict only found the young girl and asked her to escort him on his way back.

But while on the way, Gambatula took advantage of the situation and dragged the 10-year-old into a garden where he raped her.

The young girl told her father and later the matter was reported to Ntaja police who arrested the rapist.

In court, Gambatula pleaded guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Kamuona asked the court to hand the convict a hard punishment saying rape cases are common in the area but no change has been shown despite people like Gambatula being punished.

Machinga First Grade Magistrate Johns Masula slapped Gambatula to 14 years in prison despite his plea for leniency saying he is a bread winner.

Gambatula comes from Mjahito village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga district.