GOGO Maureen Daba was at home brewing south african local beer called umqombothi while her children and grandkids were in the yard.

The gogo felt safe as she was surrounded by family but little did she know death was just around the corner.

When she came out into the yard, a car drove into her at high speed and smashed through her bedroom wall! Shockingly, the vehicle was allegedly driven by her son!

The 68-year-old’s body was found buried in a pile of rubble at her house in Dhlamini, Soweto, with the car on top of it.

Maureen’s daughter, Matilda Daba, said the whole family was left traumatised by the horrific incident that happened on Thursday morning.

She claimed her brother hated her mum because she wouldn’t allow him to bring his girlfriend to the house.

“My brother had beef with my mum. He had been sending threatening messages to her,” she claimed.

“We had to lift up the car so we could remove the rubble my mum was lying under. She was already dead when police and paramedics arrived,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele said the suspect appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on charges of murder and reckless driving yesterday.

He was denied bail and will appear again on Monday.