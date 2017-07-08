Mulanje police spokesperson, Gresham Ngwira has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Jonathan Maseya for wearing Malawi police camouflage top.

Ngwira reported that the suspect was apprehended Friday after failing to disclose his profession and the reason why he was putting on police attire.

Then the suspect was taken to Mulanje police station for further questioning.

When police investigation is done, Maseya will appear in court to answer the charge of unlawful possession of articles provided to police officers contravening section 151 of police act.

Maseya comes from Kadewere village, Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje district.

Meanwhile, police have since advised the general public to refrain from wearing police attires saying you are to serve a long jail term once found.