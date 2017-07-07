A 71-year-old Zimbabwean granny was killed in cold blood and burnt beyond recognition after being raped by a local man while her grandson watched.

Nkosinathi Sibanda (25) went to the old lady’s homestead yesterday`s Thursday night around 9pm to ask for sex but as fate would have it, his advances were turned down.

Fearing rape, the old woman ran away leaving her seven year-old grandchild behind.

The child cried for help but no one heard her because almost everyone had gone to a funeral that had happened around the neighborhood.

Sibanda kept his focus on the target and followed the old lady and when he caught up with her, he stabbed her with a kitchen knife several times and she died on the spot. He proceeded to have sex with the old woman’s lifeless body.

To cover his tracks, Sibanda is said to have told his father Kevin Sibanda that the woman committed suicide and to keep himself away from being linked to the gruesome act, he went to hide his blood soaked clothes.

Later he panicked and went into hiding leaving his father with no choice but to report him to the village heads.

Thereafter, a manhunt was launched and he was found with blood stains on his body. That was the smoking gun to further link him to the crime.

“When we questioned him he admitted that he stabbed her to death and blamed it on alcohol. We then handed him over to the police leading to his arrest,” said the village`s Chief Mkoba.

Sibanda is expected to appear in court next week.

The deceased`s children had dumped the woman’s burnt body at the Sibanda homestead. They vowed not to bury her until their compensation demands of 21 cattle were met.

The Sibanda’s then negotiated to pay 11 cattle and the burial took place.