A casual labourer from Murang’a County in Kenya identified as Francis Gathuka, has shocked local residents of his area due to his love for bees as he walks around with a swarm of

bees on his body and shockingly, they don’t sting him.

While speaking with The Nairobian, the 25-year-old who revealed that he has turned this ‘weird attraction’ into a business venture, said;

“Some people claim I use witchcraft, but that is malice. The bees just like me, they don’t harm me. Our connection is mysterious.

“I started attracting bees when I was 15 years old. The bees attacked my friends, but calmly settled on my body. I was shocked. Since then, I walk around with them. Last year, I was paid Sh5,000 to ferry bees from Murang’a to neighbouring Kirinyaga County. I boarded a mathree and they were calm throughout the journey.”

According to him, he charges between Sh500 and Sh3,000 to drive them away from people’s properties or to their beehives. “Within 10 minutes, I am done driving them into their respective beehives. In a month, I get over 20 clients. The least I charge is Sh500,” he says. He revealed further that sometimes he gets clients who want him to use the bees to harm people or blackmail businessmen in exchange for money. “I don’t use them to cause any harm. I have been approached by people who want me to harass and demand money from businessmen, but I have declined such proposals. “If they want to stick on my body the whole day, they can, but if I stand near a beehive, building or a tree they understand it is time to leave. I then pick them later,” he says.