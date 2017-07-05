The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has finally resolved to conduct the by-elections on17th October in three constituencies and three wards.

The body called off the by-elections scheduled for June 6th, 2017 in April this year citing financial hiccups.

The development attracted debate among Malawians with others calling for the immediate resignation of MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah arguing that she is failing to discharge her duties professionally.

But on Tuesday Ansah said MEC will hold the by-elections on October 17.

“The Commission met on July 3 and 4, 2017 in Lilongwe to, among other things, deliberate on the conduct of by-elections in three constituencies and three wards which are currently vacant.

The Commission has resolved to conduct the by-elections on 17th October, 2017,” said Ansah.

Following the announcement of the date the Commission will hold stakeholders’ meetings on 16th August, 2017 in all the six areas to explain more details about the electoral calendar.