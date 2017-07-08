Gao Qian, 19, has been blessed with slender curves, but she revealed that hysteria over her shapely rear means she cannot wear tight clothes in public.

The part-time personal trainer told MailOnline she could not wear leggings because “people would surround me and point at my backside”.

She also told how she was left feeling awkward when she saw a couple arguing after the boyfriend remarked on her eye-popping curves.

The brunette beauty wowed judges with her toned backside at the ‘Beautiful Buttocks Contest’ in Shenyang after sticking to a gruelling workout regime.

She beat 50 other women to be crowned the winner after showing off her best moves during the competition – which is China’s answer to Brazil’s Miss BumBum contest.

Gao, who is 5ft 7in and weighs nine-and-a-half stone (60kg), revealed how she would spent six hours per day in the gym to train for the contest.

She did thousands of squats and lunges to ensure she was in the best shape of her life.

The stunning teen, who is a popular vlogger, showed off the impressive results to her followers on social media.

“I’m very pleased with the results,” she said.

“I will carry on training no matter how hard it might get. This is the career I love.”

She insisted she was all-natural and claimed she has never had bottom implants.

Despite China being a conservative country, Gao said her family supported her decision to enter the contest.

“My father gave me much encouragement after I signed up for the competition. My family also think it’s a very positive thing to do,” she added.