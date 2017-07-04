The Nkhunga FGM has placed on full remand a 20-year-old man who is being accused of murdering a police officer.

The man, identified as Chrisone Mlauzi, appeared before the court on 23rd June 2017 where he was formally charged (told why he is being kept in custody) with an offence of Murder under section 209 of the penal code.

The case is expected to be tried by the High Court which has jurisdiction over all murder cases in the country.

Nkhunga Police investigators have recorded witness statements and charged the culprit with the offence of Murder which he has voluntarily admitted. As part of investigations, the police is expected to take the suspect to a psychologist for mental examination.

Chrisone Mlauzi, who hails from Rubeni village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district, is accused of murdering Sub Inspector Rodgers Kasitomu of Nkhunga Police station.

The incident occurred on Saturday the 17th June 2017 at about 0800hrs at Ngala Trading Centre’ bus stage, in the area of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota, along the M5 road, when the culprit attacked the officer while armed with a sharp metal object.

During the time, the officer, who was in full police regalia, had travelled from Nkhunga Police Station to take up his post at Ngala Full Primary School, where he was assigned to provide security at a center for the National Registration Identification exercise which was being carried out in the district.

Upon disembarking from public transport at Ngala bus stage, the officer was unexpectedly attacked by the man who seriously hacked him in the head by the sharp metal object. Following the incident, the officer sustained three deep cuts in the head and was rushed to a nearby health center (Ngala Health Centre) by well-wishers. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect, who is currently on full remand at Nkhotakota Prison, has failed to disclose to the police the motive behind his action.