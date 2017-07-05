The Kenyan woman identified as Anerlisa Muigai, Keroche heiress has asked fellow ladies not to endure in a relationship if it is unhealthy, learn to walk away.

According to source, she said this after dumping her long-time boyfriend – six months after their engagement.

She took it to Instagram to announce the breakup, also urged ladies not to be afraid to walk away from unhealthy relationships.

She wrote:

“Ladies I don’t know why you stick to relationships you well know are not healthy.”

“Have you ever been to a relationship where you feel you are not growing mentally, you feel like somebody is dictating your life?”

“You feel you are mentally abused and demeaned every day?”

“Well, that’s part of what I am talking about.”

“Know when it’s time to walk away.”

“Do not lower your standards to make others happy. This life depends on how you dress it 🙂 being Single is not a crime. People break up and life moves on. Blessed day ahead”

She revealed her engagement to the guy known as Stephen in January but has since deleted photos she had uploaded on her Instagram together with him.