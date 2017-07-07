A Mozambican national is police custody for allegedly attempting to register as a Malawian in the ongoing registration exercise in Dedza.

The development comes barely days after the press reported that some Mozambican nationals are taking part in the registration process.

Dowa police spokesperson sub inspector Edward Kabango of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Kabango identified the suspect as Patrick Machaka.

According to Kabango, the police have also arrested a Malawian national suspected to have aided the said Mozambican national to register.

The suspects will appear in court soon.