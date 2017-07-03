President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has cancelled his official trip to attend the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Presidential Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani confirmed of the development in a statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter.

According to Kalilani, the cancelation is part of the austerity measures taken by President Mutharika.

“I can confirm that the President is not going to the summit,” said Kalilani.

Malawi is reportedly going to be represented at the summit by its envoy in Addis Ababa, Chimango Chirwa as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Coopertaion Francis Kasaila is also reportedly not going to attend on behalf of the President.