On Saturday, CNN journalist, Isha Sesay, revealed that doctors and nurses at Lagoon Hospital in Apapa, Lagos saved her mother’s life.
In messages posted on Twitter, the 41-year-old said she turned to Nigeria when Sierra Leone, her country of descent, could not provide the needed medical attention.
Her mother, Dr Kadi Sesay, a former lecturer at Fourah Bay College, Freetown, was an advisor to former military ruler, Valentine Strasser, who presided over the West African country from April 29, 1992 to January 16, 1996.
The poor state of healthcare in her country, However, meant a citizen of Dr Sesay’s stature did not have access to quality treatment.