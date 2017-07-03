Nigerian prophet allegedly resurrects boy who was declared dead in the hospital (photos)

It was recently reported that a Nigerian man of God, Prophet Mezziah Mrakpor II allegedly brought a dead boy back to life in Ughelli, Delta state.

The senior pastor and founder of Christ Hope and Restoration Ministry, Ughelli, has received countless praise as he allegedly resurrected a boy who has been declared dead in the hospital.

Celebrating the life of the small boy, Prophet Mrakpor took to his Facebook profile on Sunday, July 2, to post several pictures from the deliverance session.

He disclosed that: “The almighty God brought another dead child to life today during our Sunday live service. This afternoon around 2pm in our second service. The mother of the boy and the entire church Burst high praises and tears of joy because hospital could not do any. Confirmed dead but the almighty God brought him back to life UNDER THE EAGLES ANOINTING.”