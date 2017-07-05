Crazy things happen in South Africa all in the name of Religion, and another South African Pastor is towing that lane again.

Pastor of the Rabboni Centre Ministry Church in Tshwane, South Africa, who made headlines after reportedly feeding his members with grass, which congregants said tasted like cornflakes and followed it up with petrol, comparing drinking petrol to Holy Communion, which congregants said tasted like pineapple juice, is back with making his members eat flowers which he claimed is a healing process. Now they are eating flower and they say it tastes like mint.

Church members told Daily Sun the different kinds of flowers were nothing short of delicious. “They tasted like mint chocolate,” said one happy flower eater. “I felt fresh and good,” said another.