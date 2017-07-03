Kanengo Police Spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana disclosed that a post-mortem of the body of a taxi driver done at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that death was due to strangulation.

The thirty two year old deceased Ali went missing on June 23 after two unknown men hired him to drive them from Lumbadzi to Kasungu.

His body of a taxi driver was on Wednesday found dumped in a forest in Zambia.

The vehicle has since been recovered and one suspect, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested and is in custody at Lumbadzi Police Sub-station.

According to Chibwana, a missing person’s report was filed to police and the vehicle, a Toyota Carina, was later found in the possession of the suspect now in custody.

Ali’s body has since been taken to his home Village in Blantyre for burial while Simango will appear before court to answer charges of murder and robbery with violence.

The police are still hunting for another suspect, believed to be a teenager.