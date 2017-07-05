After North Korea proclaimed on Tuesday that it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, president of United States of America, Donald Trump has reacted to such drastic action.

The President took to his twitter and tweet a heartbreaking words to the person he refer to as ‘guy’,

According to him, ‘Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?

An unanswered question to the person he refer to as ‘guy’.

Not only the President of United State, some users on twitter also contributed to the topic.

See tweet of president trump below:

