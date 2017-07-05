Well-known musician Code Sangala, now trending as C.O in music circles has yet again resurfaced with a new hit single ‘Mukunama’.

‘Mukunama’ hit single hits the market on Monday, July 3 2017 through Malawi-music.com website and the song has received overwhelming support from Malawians.

The artist, whose previous hit song Bwenzi Langa was once featured on BBCs Focus on Africa is scheduled to launch his new hit single at a place called Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe on 29th July 2017.

This also will be the first 2017 live performance for Malawi’s former Big Brother representative.

“I am also performing for the first time this year at a joint called Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe on 29th July 2017 to officially launch the song to the public for a good cause,to raise funds for the pediatric ward at Queens Hospital in Blantyre,” he said.

In March this year, the Kumazoore song star also donated medical utilities to the pediatric ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) worthy millions.

The medical utilities were aimed at helping government in curbing malaria among infants at the hospital.