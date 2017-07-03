China’s Beijing has implemented 3D zebra crossings to keep in check rough driving and improve public safety in a new programme.

Painted in yellow, white and blue, the zebra crossings were first used on two busy roads and the country’s traffic police will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the impact before deciding whether to expand their use.

The new crossing lines are on a pilot operation and will be put into a wider use if proved effective.

An official from Beijing’s traffic management bureau, Liu Shupeng, said the 3D stripes can be seen by drivers and pedestrians during both night and day, adding that further testing is underway.