A man from Doma, Zimbabwe is still in the crucibles of confusion after he allegedly killed his wife over crimes of passion after he failed to use his ‘bottom energy for horizontal gymnastics’, alleging that his wife had centrally locked him with charms.

The photo below is only for illustration

Andrea Mukwendi (52) appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Patience Chirimo charged with murder.

The Prosecuting, Eugine Moyo said Mukwendi had a marital dispute with his wife over allegations that the wife had used juju to lock his manhood to prevent him from engaging in extramarital affairs. Mukwendi failed to come to terms with what transpired and struck his wife with an axe twice on the right ear whilst she was asleep, she died on the spot. Magistrate Chirimo remanded him in custody for trial next week