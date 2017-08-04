Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has indefinitely suspended the registration exercise of citizens at Lilongwe District Council’s officers due to high turnout.

According to the source, there are a lot of people gathered at the DC’s officer and police officers are failing to control the crowd.

It is said that most of the centre in the capital Lilongwe have been closed while a lot of people are yet to register in the ongoing national ID registration exercise.

The source told this reporter that some people arrived at the centre as early as 3am and others are still trooping to the centre and only two registration officers are available.

More details to come….