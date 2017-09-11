Every responsible gentleman’s desire is to love the one he adores the right way, and that’s because they know it’s the right thing to do.

One of the easiest ways to secure a relationship as a man is to love her right. If you do that, there’s little margin for failure or heartbreak. Some of us already know this reality, but unfortunately, some do not. If you fall into the latter category, then this post is just for you.

1. Give her a lot of attention. Attention is everything. It shows you care. If you don’t give it to her, someone else will.

2. Listen to her. There’s always a time we want to talk, and get some things off our chest, and there’s no better person to talk to than the one you love.

3. Avoid disappointing her. Nobody likes to be stood up or disappointed. Say only those things you can do. It’s better than promising the whole world, and doing nothing.

4. Show genuine concern. You don’t need to have millions to be able to help her through difficult times. In fact, it’s the little things that count. Look for ways you can help her when she’s in need.

5. Tell her daily that she is beautiful. Use compliments to express how you really feel about her. It makes her feel wanted and loved.

6. Tell her daily that you love her. Some of us only say it at the start of the relationship, but it’s wrong. There’s no limit to how much you should say it. It’s called reassurance.

7. Don’t just be her lover, be her best friend. A relationship with the couple acting like ‘besties’ is usually the happiest. Play with her, hang out together, crack jokes. These things are very healthy for your relationship.

8. Don’t be too hard and don’t be too soft. Scold her a little, and pet her a little. Do not over pet or over scold.

9. Allow her to advise you, seek her suggestions and respect her opinions. This makes her feel very relevant. Besides, I can’t think of a better person to seek advice from.

10. Do not take her for granted. Just because she’s loving and caring, and always available doesn’t mean she has no heart. Respect her feelings. Know your limit, and don’t cross them.

11. Do not cheat on her. Doesn’t matter if she finds out immediately or much later. She will, and she’ll hate you for it. I always say, it’s better to be single than to pretend you want to date, knowing you won’t be faithful