There was a time when messages were a leading cause of breakups between couples.

These days, people would rather delete them after reading than risk getting into trouble for them.

It must be noted that not every empty inbox or chat is genuinely done to for the sake of maintaining peace in a relationship.

While it is like that sometimes, others times, people just want to cover up something bad.

If your partner deletes their chats and messages, it could be for any of the following reasons.

TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP HAPPY

Knowing how jealous some of us can get over the most trivial things, our partners sometimes go the length of emptying their chats and inbox so we have nothing to worry about when we get a hold of their phones.

It’s not because they have anything to hide, they just don’t want us getting worked up over nothing.

Oftentimes, people who do this would have had one or two jealousy-motivated run-ins with their partner.

PRIVACY PURPOSES

It’s not everything in your partner’s phone that is meant for both your eyes.

There are those that only he or she is meant to see. It could be about work, or maybe family and friends related.

Don’t take it to heart. This may seem ‘wrong’ since most of us feel we should know everything our partner is up to, but it’s not always right.

They’re entitled to having certain things known to them only, I believe.