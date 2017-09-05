The purpose of being in a relationship is to be happy, while benefiting from it at the same time.

If one is lacking, then, there’s serious need for an upgrade. Take a look at some of the signs you are in need of one.

THEY DON’T MAKE YOU BETTER

The primary purpose of dating is honestly to be bettered by someone. And I mean that in every sense.

You can’t be dating someone and they don’t add reasonable value to your life. I don’t mean just materially, but mentally. Do they care about those things your heart pants for? Do they try to help you get them sorted? Do they know what your weaknesses are, and try to make you better at them? If the answers are ‘no’, you should rethink the relationship.

THEY LIE TOO MUCH

We all probably tell a little lie now and then, but not when it involves the people we’re dating. If you can’t put your lover in the loop about the things happening in your life, who would you rather do that for? No one has the right to lie to their partner, it’s disrespectful, and suggests you don’t trust them enough, and you don’t care that much. Some of us know our partner lies to us always, yet, we stick with them. Stop making your life a mess.

THEY CAN’T EVER CONDUCT THEMSELVES WELL IN PUBLIC

Do you always have to cover your face in shame every time you go out in public with your partner because they either say or do something wrong? And to make matters worse, they never accept they’re wrong.

The truth about people like this is they don’t even know they’re messed up, so they’ll never accept it. The best bet is to move on from them, and look for someone more deserving of you.

YOU’RE NOT COMPATIBLE They say ‘opposites attract’, I say they’re wrong. That statement may be right in physics, but it certainly isn’t in dating. You need someone on the same level as you to really be happy and thrive. You don’t want to be dreaming big, and they’re somewhere thinking small; they’ll slow you down, and kill your dreams. Be with someone who fuels your desires and ambitions. Be with someone who wants the same things you want.

THEY DON’T REALLY KNOW YOU

Some of us are dating, but the one we call our partner doesn’t even know us. They don’t know when we’re happy or unhappy. They don’t know when we want something and when we’re satisfied, and the reason is that they don’t pay enough attention.

Everybody deserves to be loved the right way. Do not deny yourself the pleasure of a truly healthy relationship. If you’re with the wrong person, just let go, and find yourself someone better.