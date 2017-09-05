Everyone wants a happy relationship, a beautiful marriage and a wonderful home.

As true as these things might be, not everyone will have it because they only wish for it and aren’t ready to pay the price to get it. If only wishes were horses…

These are some of the things you don’t get to see when you see a happy couple.

1. THERE’S A LOT OF WORK BEHIND THE SCENE

Those happy couples didn’t just become happy; they put in a lot of work and made that conscious effort to be happy.

Happiness isn’t wished for but worked for; it is decided and acted upon. But people wait for the emotions of happiness to come before they become happy and don’t work on themselves to be happy.

2. THEY LEARN

Happy couples in happy relationships learn from their mistakes.

They make mistakes and learn from it. They stand to be corrected and they try to learn more about each other and how to satisfy each other.

3. THEY KEEP GROWING

Happy couples don’t stop; they keep growing day by day, they keep learning and they keep practising every day. But this is the part you don’t get to see.

4. THEY YEARN FOR IT

Happy couples yearn for happiness; there’s a desire within them to be happy.

That’s why they choose to be happy in spite of every wrong thing going on. But people don’t see this; they only see a happy couple.

5. AND THEY MAKE A DECISION TO GET IT

Happy couples go all out for happiness; they don’t stop at yearning for it but they work towards it and they consciously plan events and a lifestyle of happiness.

They choose to be happy and walk along that path.

Happiness isn’t just a myth that’s difficult to attain; it’s a reality that must be worked for.

Source:ElcremaOnline