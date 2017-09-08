Squashed between each other, with their faces pressed up to the windows and barely space to breathe, these passengers look far from comfortable.But today, the 50 brave souls who crammed themselves into a 1974 VolsWagon camper van will reap their reward as their effort sees them immortalised in the latest Guinness World Records book.

The van, which is designed to take a maximum of six people, was not altered or modified for the attempt, and none of the seats were removed. Despite this, the 50 record breakers managed to squash themselves into the 168.5in-long van in front of a crowd of admiring – if somewhat baffled – onlookers at Busfest, a specialist VW Van Festival, in 2015.

The effort was organised by Comfort Insurance to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.