Dante Daniels was declared brain dead after the attack by his mother’s former partner in Sacremento, California, and died six days later.

Dante’s grandmother Monique Brown told WBRC Deandre Chaney Jr. also attacked Dante and Danae’s mother Elizabeth and all three ended up in hospital.

She said: ‘Trying to save his sister from this child molester, that’s why he was beat the worst.’