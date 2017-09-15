A 27-year-old black woman was fined RM1,500 in default of two months’ jail for offering sex services to a policeman in Malaysia.

The Nigerian woman, Aitimon Ruth Efe pleaded guilty when the charge was read to her before magistrate Mahyuddin Mohamed Som.

The mother of one was charged with soliciting for the purpose of prostitution by saying “Hey, brother… want sex with me? RM200” to corporal Mohamad Musa in Bukit Bintang on Sept 6.

The offence falls under Section 377B of the country`s Penal Code, which carries maximum one year in jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin urged that an apt punishment be handed down to the accused.

However, Aitimon’s lawyer, Norizan Yaacob, pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying this was her client’s first offence.