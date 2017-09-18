A vehicle belonging to an Anglican priest, Evans Kachiwanda, caught fire and burnt to ashes in Liwonde Forest Reserve in Machinga as the priest was heading to Zomba.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Constable Davie Sulumba said the priest heard a burst from inside the front bonnet and later discovered that fire had started from the engine.

Kachiwanda tried to put out the fire but failed because the car had no fire extinguisher and there were also no people close by to help him.

The vehicle was a 4×4 Honda CVR white in colour.

Father Kachiwanda escaped unhurt.

-MANA