The Fiscal and Fraud Section of Police in Blantyre have arrested second suspect in connection to a fraud case involving some officials of Cotton Ginners Africa Malawi Limited believed to have swindled some commercial banks over 10 billion kwacha.

Cotton Ginners Africa Limited board chairperson Mahommed Farook Ibrahim was picked by Police for interrogation on suspicion of playing a role in the fraud on Friday.

Fiscal Police head Isaac Norman confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC 1).

This comes barely days after Police arrested Abdul Yasin Reiman at Chileka International Airport (KIA) in connection to the same offense.