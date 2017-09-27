The Malawi Assembles of God church has ordered its churches across the country to stop using ‘Ass of God’ abbreviation in their signposts.

This has been confirmed in MEMO dated September 9, 2017 signed by the Church’s President, Dr. Edward Chisonga seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

According to Chisonga, the abbreviation has raised a lot of questions from non-members.

“It is a concern that several churches are putting up signposts that read “Ass of God” at their churches. Many non-Assemblies colleagues always ask us why we use such an abbreviation,” reads in part the memo.

Chisonga said Ass means buttocks, or the part of the body so Ass of God could mean God’s buttocks.

Below is the memo;

