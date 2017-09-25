Former Minister and Member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Salim Bagus has dumped the Party and joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Bagus was welcomed in the party at a political rally organised by Lower Shire political giant Sidik Mia in Nsanje on Saturday.

In his speech, Bagus said he has decided to join MCP because of the sound leadership.

“Let’s unite and stand with Malawians in this journey of change,” Bagus was quoted as saying during the rally.

Bagus served as a Minister during the reign of former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi under United Democratic Front (UDF) and later joined PP before joining DPP.