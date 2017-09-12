As power outages continue across the country rendering business players hopeless, another animal called Blantyre Water Board has joined forces with the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to torment Malawians even more.

BWB on Monday issued a statement warning Blantyre City dwellers that there will be no running water in the City on Wednesday.

According to the statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter, this will be so to allow ESCOM to carry out maintenance work at Walkers Ferry pumping station.

“The board therefore wishes to advise its valued customers to store enough water and use it sparingly. Customers are also urged to keep their water taps closed as supply of water may be restored earlier than advised,” reads in part the statement.