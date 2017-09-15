Times Television talk show ‘Hot Current’ host Brian Banda has resumed work after serving a one month suspension.

Last month, Times Group suspended Brian Banda over corruption allegation while Managing Editor George Kasakula was given a warning letter over incompetence.

According to information at hand, Banda obtained money from Muhammad Sidik Mia to host him in Times Exclusive aired last month.

But Banda has resumed work today and is currently hosting a hot current programme on Times Television.

The return has also been confirmed in a short statement posted on Times Group facebook page seen by Faceofmalawi reporter.

“We are LIVE now with HOT CURRENT here on Facebook and Times TV. We welcome back Brian Banda to the programme. Today Brian and George Kasakula unbundle key issues affecting the nation,” reads in part the statement.

Meanwhile Malawians have welcomed the return of Brian Banda