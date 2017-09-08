Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church has distanced himself from soap images circulating on the social media purportedly to have been issued by him, saying it’s fake.

Social media has recently been awashed with images of soap products (Lion of Judah soap) allegedly on sell baring the image of Prophet Bushiri.

The soap product is accompanied by a caption saying “free to sin the whole day and cleanse yourself in the evening with this Bushiri soap”.

The advert has attracted debate on the social media with others attacking the Prophet.

Reacting to this, Bushiri has trashed the advert saying it’s propaganda against his Ministry.

“All the images below are fake!

“They are doing this simply to tarnish our name and the image of our ministry but praise be to god, we are bigger than this small propaganda,” wrote Bushiri on his official facebook page.

He added: “A few months ago they also lied that we sell the blood of Jesus, that we sell anointed pregnancy tests.

“If you support and love our ministry, please share the post to show our enemies how big we are in Christ.”