As the day draws near for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold by-elections in three constituencies and three wards, the Ward Returning Officer for Mtsiliza, a Mrs. Bondo has resigned on medical grounds.

MEC Public Relations Officer Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to Mwafulirwa, MEC has since replaced her with Panji Nguluwe a Head teacher for Mvunguti School.

“Mrs. Panji Nguluwe also worked as a Presiding Officer in 2014,” said Mwafulirwa.

MEC is scheduled to hold the by-elections in the said places on October 17.