A suspected ‘cannibal family’ is reported to have admitted killing and eating at least 30 people over an 18-year period.
Police have found body parts including meat and skin throughout the house in southern Russia.
Pictures issued by prosecutors, too gruesome to publish, show someone’s head on a platter surrounded by oranges. Another shows a suspect with someone’s severed hand in their mouth.
A third picture shows body parts inside a jar where they were being preserved in some kind of liquid.
Dmitry Bakshaev, 35, is one of the people identified as being involved and he is said to have told police he started eating humans in 1999 – the year the head on a platter picture was taken.
His wife, Natalia, 42, has also been arrested after the discovery of the evidence at their home in Krasnodar.
Bakshaev and his spouse stored human remains in their fridge and freezer as well as a cellar, according to sources in the Russian Investigative Committee which examines serious crime in Russia.
Seven packs of frozen body parts were found while some ‘meat’ was discovered preserved in jars.
Some 19 remains of ‘human skin’ were also discovered which had been ‘removed from dead people’.
A bucket and a bag containing body parts have been found along with a bag containing one of the alleged victim’s possessions.
Workers discovered a mobile phone with selfies of a man with human body parts.
Natalia Smyatskaya, senior assistant to the head of Krasnodar Investigative Committee confirmed that the pictured dead woman had been identified.
She has not been identified but is said to have been 35 and moved to Krasnodar from Omutinsk town in Kirov region.
The pair are said to have used a drug to knock their victims out and people complained that they could smell it outside their room in a hostel at the military academy, according to neighbours.
A worker said: ‘Each time we tried to enter their room, they started wild shouting and crying. Natalia is a scandalous woman, aggressive, so we did not risk it.’
Investigator Natalia Smyatskaya said that they were looking into other murders to see if they were linked.
Source: MetroUK