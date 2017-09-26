Seven packs of frozen body parts were found while some ‘meat’ was discovered preserved in jars.



A bucket and a bag containing body parts have been found along with a bag containing one of the alleged victim’s possessions. Some 19 remains of ‘human skin’ were also discovered which had been ‘removed from dead people’.A bucket and a bag containing body parts have been found along with a bag containing one of the alleged victim’s possessions. Workers discovered a mobile phone with selfies of a man with human body parts.

Natalia Smyatskaya, senior assistant to the head of Krasnodar Investigative Committee confirmed that the pictured dead woman had been identified. She has not been identified but is said to have been 35 and moved to Krasnodar from Omutinsk town in Kirov region.

The pair are said to have used a drug to knock their victims out and people complained that they could smell it outside their room in a hostel at the military academy, according to neighbours.