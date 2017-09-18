Carlsberg Malawi Limited has hiked the prices of beer effective September 18, 2017, faceofmalawi can reveal.

This has been disclosed in a press statement made available to FOM’s reporter.

“Carlsberg Malawi Limited would like to inform its valued customers that effective from September 18, 2017 it will adjust prices of its 330ml of Carlsberg beer,” reads in part the statement.

According to the statement, Carlsberg green, a bottle of 330ml will now be sold at MK600 from MK550.

The bottle of Carlsberg special of 330 ml will now be sold at MK600 from MK550 while that of Carlsberg stout will be sold at MK600.

The hike comes barely a month after the Company’s headquarters in the commercial capital Blantyre was raised down by fire.