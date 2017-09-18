Comedian Daliso chaponda will perform in the country on November 24 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre and November 25 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chaponda’s show in Malawi comes barely Months after he imaged one of the stars in the Britain’s Got Talent show.

The comedian will use Malawi shows to war, up his debut stand up tour for 2018 entitled ‘What The African Said…’.

The tour takes in 31 dates across the UK starting on February 8 at Nottingham’s Glee Club and culminating on April 27 at Edinburgh’s Queens Hall..