The residents of Nancholi around the Market in Blantyre were shocked after discovering a dead naked man resting on floor in a room of Nzeru Resthouse.

The housekeeper identified as Maria was bewildered after opening a door and found the unidentified man dead and she cried for help.

The body was discovered around 3 pm yesterday, and case was reported to police.

The Police are yet to establish what killed the man but they found health passport, some drugs and groceries in people’s plastic bag.

The speculations indicate that a man was with a sex worker who run away after whether robbing and killing him or just after discovering that he is dead.

The deceased is not from Nancholi, according to residents.

More details to come …….