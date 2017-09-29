After getting frustrated and tired of dating black men, a desperate single mother of three has taken to the streets in search of a white husband.
A 27-year-old lady identified as Cate Gachara, who is a single mother-of-three from Kenya and probably fed up of being disappointed by black men in her country, boldly stormed the streets in search of a white husband.
The desperate single mother who took to the busy city of Nairobi to announce that she’s looking for a white husband, was seen with a placard displaying her personal details, including phone number and photos of children she had in past relationships.
The bold lady said she’s ready to be a God-fearing wife to any potential husband who must be a white man