As the day draws near for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold by elections in three constituencies and three wards, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of uprooting and burning its flags in Nsanje.

DPP and MCP top blasts lately have not been seeing each other eye to eye following the decision by well-known businessman Muhammad Sidik Mia to join the Malawi’s oldest opposition political party under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The move has turned the lower shire especially Chikwawa and Nsanje where Mia comes from as a political battle field with the latest being the uprooting and burning of MCP flags.

Writing on his official facebook page, MCP’s Deputy Spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka questioned the act demonstrated by DPP cadets.

“DPP you can do better than this! Using ESCOM pick up and minibus from Blantyre all the way to Nsanje to unleash terror on citizenry who are guaranteed various political freedoms by the Republican Constitution and relevant laws! Why uproot and burn MCP flags and beat up people in the process? You can surely do better than this!

“You have “Democratic” in your name. These actions, however, have hallmarks of an undemocratic party,” wrote Mkaka.

He added: “MCP cherishes and nurtures democracy and we will not resort to violence! But don’t stretch us to the limits!”

Effort to talk to DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila proved futile.