A Zimbabwean female teacher is reported to have been humiliated at the school premises by three women accusing her of bedding their husbands.

According to H-Metro, the 48-year-old Sarudzai Mususa, a mother of three is alleged to have bedded Rugare Nyamande, 43, prompting the latter’s wife Beritah Nyamande to take legal action.

Sarudzai was left with no option, after she was confronted by Berita over a love message she sent to Rugare, but to admit her shenanigans saying the affair even resulted in a love child.

She was called names in front of school children forcing her to leave the premises before end of lessons.

“Sarudzai has been cheating with my husband and other married men” said Berita.

“She has caused untold suffering to my family and denying me my conjugal rights as she accommodates my husband every day for sex that he comes home tired. We confronted her at the school and proved my claims by showing her messages she sent to my husband and she openly told me that she has a baby with husband.

“I am going to approach the court of law for adultery damages because she wants to increase her income by receiving maintenance from married men. I want to believe that she is luring married men using charms and is even older than my husband.”

Sarudzai refused to be interviewed by Zimbabwe`s H-Metro saying she is not aware of the story before hanging her phone and blocking the journalist on her mobile phone.

Contacted for comment, Rugare referred H-Metro to the civil court sating he has no right to give his side of the story since the case is yet to be heard before a magistrate.

“I understand the case is expected to be heard before the courts. It is best for you to get more information on the day,” said Rugare.

However, it is said that Berita approached civil court claiming $10 000 adultery damages and the case is expected to be heard on October 9 this year at Harare civil court