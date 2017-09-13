The Evangelical Church of Malawi (ECOM) on Sunday ordained youthful pastors at a ceremony held at Ntambanyama Synod in Thyolo.

The ordination of the pastors namely Ernest Nakari and George Nikisi was part of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which saw Reverend Kambwiri being elected as new chairman for Mtambanyama synod replacing Reverend Charles Mawaya whose term of office has expired.



The ordination was attended by various dignitaries from different religious affiliation. In attendance was Rev Connex Ijalasi who is the Ministry director for J-life Ministries and his entire team in Blantyre, Mr Metani of the Bible Society, Mr praise Tiyamika Ijalasi country coordinator for feed the hungry, and Catholic priest Rev Shadreck Malata from Njale parish among were among other.



Speaking after the ordination, Nakari, one of the newly ordained pastors said he is geared to go where ever the church will assign him to preach.

He further challenged his fellow ordained pastors that they should not wait for the Synod’s office to give them a church to minister but rather think of the great commission.



“Let’s not just remain in church go out and make disciples, for that is what Christ wants from us,” said Nakari.

Nakari’s wife Calista was ordained as one of women guild in the church.